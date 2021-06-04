Guy Fieri Leaves $5,000 Tip at 9beach Latin Restaurant on Miami Beach
This generous gesture floored the staff at this Miami Beach restaurant during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.
Talk about a kind move from the king of flavor town. As Miami New Times recently reported, Guy Fieri surprised the staff at 9beach Latin Restaurant on Miami Beach with a $5,000 gratuity during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival last month, which ran from May 20 to May 23. The festival is hosted in partnership with the Food Network and Cooking Channel.
On social media, 9beach Latin Restaurant expressed their delight with the thoughtful move. "A shout-out to celebrity chef Guy Fieri from the Food Network," the Facebook post began. "He left a $5,000 tip @ 9beach Latin Restaurant ; 'to be divided by all the staff and kitchen personnel,' Outstanding and greatly appreciated by all. Thanks!"
During this trying time for the restaurant industry amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we're sure the restaurant employees were extra grateful for the unexpected funds. This is far from the only generous offering Fieri has made during this difficult chapter. At the pandemic's outset last spring, Fieri partnered with the National Restaurant Association to establish the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to assist those in the restaurant industry who have lost their jobs or need help to stay financially afloat during the pandemic. With Fieri serving as the initiative's ambassador, they've raised $21.5 million for workers impacted by the pandemic.
Per the website established for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, aid has been distributed to restaurant staff in the form of $500 grants. Some 43,000 restaurant workers were approved for these grants with recipients coming from all 50 states as well as Washington D.C., Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.
Whether it's a large-scale effort such as his fundraising campaign for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund or the thoughtfulness of a generous tip to one restaurant, we're grateful that Fieri has stepped up to support his own. As Fieri would quip, "this is money!"