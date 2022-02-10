Giada De Laurentiis Will Bring New Film, That's Amore, to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
New York Times best-selling author Giada De Laurentiis has long been a staple on our television screens with her several Food Network shows and countless guest appearances everywhere from morning new shows to late night. Now the Everyday Italian host is adding movie producing to her already impressive resume.
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries announced today that De Laurentiis's project, That's Amore, has begun production and is set for a Spring 2022 release. The food-centric flick will star Autumn Reeser, Tyler Hynes, and Academy Award nominee Patty McCormick with the celebrity chef serving as executive producer.
"My family has a deep history in cinema and Italian culture. It has been a dream of mine to take my love of film and food to Executive Produce a Hallmark movie that authentically honors my amazing Italian heritage," Giada De Laurentiis said in a press statement. Agostino "Dino" De Laurentiis, Giada's grandfather, was an icon of Italian cinema, successfully bringing his work to the masses. Thirty-eight of his films were nominated for Academy Awards.
That's Amore tells the story of Elizabeth (Reeser) as she struggles to keep her late husband's Italian restaurant afloat. She leans on her mother-in-law Nonna (McCormick) for support but is forced to ask for outside help. Ben (Hynes) is a professional restaurant consultant, and he arrives with ideas that Elizabeth resists at first. But Ben helps Elizabeth rediscover her passion for food, and well, it's a Hallmark movie after all. There will probably be a second chance at love as well.
You won't see Giada taking her turn as romantic ingénue in this film, but her influence behind the camera is sure to make this movie a foodie's favorite and an absolute feast for the eyes.
"Partnering with someone of Giada De Laurentiis' caliber, with her extensive and authentic knowledge of film and food, makes for the perfect union," Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP Programming.
We don't yet have an airdate for That's Amore, but we'll update when we do.