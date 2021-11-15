Get Paid $1,000 to Binge-Watch Betty White's Best Work

We’ve been training our whole lives for this!

Attention Betty White fans! In celebration of the legendary actress's upcoming 100th birthday, insurer Choice Mutual is seeking someone who loves White to watch 10 hours of her greatest work in exchange for $1,000.

"We're looking for someone who adores Betty White," the company explained on its website. "This candidate is probably already planning to binge 10 hours of her classics, but now they get paid to do it!"

The winner—who will receive a DVD player and a curated selection of Betty White DVDs—is required to watch 10 hours of pre-selected Betty White film and TV appearances in 24 hours all while documenting the experience on social media.

White, who has entertained generations of Americans for nearly eight decades, is set to turn 100 on January 17.

Interested superfans can apply by proving their love for the Golden Girls star, with extra points given to those who include a video explaining their adoration for the soon-to-be centenarian. The contest closes at 5pm EST on November 22.