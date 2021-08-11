Garth Brooks Surprises Young Fans Attending First Concert With Signed Guitar

Garth Brooks took some time out of a performance over the weekend to make sure two young fans had an experience they would never forget.

The singer was on stage at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday night, when he noticed 12-year-old Giada and her sister Giules in the crowd. Giada, perched on her dad shoulders, was holding a glittery yellow sign stating that it was their first concert.

"This your first concert?" Brooks asked as the crowd cheered. "We should sign something for them," he mumbled while fishing around in the pockets of his blue jeans.

"You know, wait a minute! What has a 'G' on it that I'm thinking of?" he asked, teasing his signature acoustic guitar that has a big "G" on it.

After noting that both he and the girls' names both begin with "G," Brooks proceeds to sign the very guitar he's holding and passing it down to his shocked fans.

In a TikTok video of the heartwarming moment (above), a stunned Giada is all smiles as she accepts the signed guitar.

WATCH: Garth Brooks' "That's What Cowboys Do" Has a Secret Third Verse Reserved for Live Performances

Brooks, who has several more stops remaining on his tour, recently said that he's reassessing whether he'll continue given the recent rise in coronavirus cases.

"It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule," Brooks said in a statement. "We have a three-week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It's humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down."