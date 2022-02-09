Garth Brooks Is Getting His First Tattoo—Because He Promised Daughter Allie Colleen He Would
Garth Brooks is getting inked!
The country crooner recently revealed that 2022 is the year he has to fulfill a promise he made to his daughter, Allie Colleen.
"I owe my baby a tattoo... I owe my youngest a tattoo, and I've got to figure out what it's going to be, but it's got to be done this year in 2022," he explained in a January episode of Inside Studio G on Facebook Live. "So, we'll figure it out."
The revelation came after Brooks got a glimpse at a fan's reimagining of the cover of his 1991 studio album Ropin' the Wind. The Grammy-winner got quite a chuckle out of seeing the addition of tattoos to his hands, neck, and face in the iconic cover art.
"I'm thinkin' something small like a sleeve or something. It looks like I'm going to start with the hands and throat kind of thing," Brooks, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday, joked. "We decided on it years ago, and this is the year I have to pay it off. So, we'll get it done."
Allie Colleen, the youngest daughter of Brooks and his first wife Sandy, is an accomplished singer-songwriter herself. The 25-year-old scored her first country hit with "Ain't the Only Hell (My Momma Raised)" in 2020.
WATCH: Garth Brooks' Youngest Daughter Allie Colleen Scores Top-40 Country Hit
The up-and-comer spoke to American Songwriter about her growing tattoo collection in 2021.
"Vocally, there's really nobody I think I sound like," Colleen said, "and I don't really look like anybody either. And I've got a lot of tattoos, and that's not really present a lot in country music. A lot of people like to talk to me about them after shows, and they find out it's about Scripture, my tattoos are Biblical, something I'm proud of."
We can't wait to see what you decide on, Garth!