Florida Artist Creates Portrait of Betty White Using Only Lipstick
Betty White was the subject of a fair amount of fan art during her 80-plus years as a television star. Since her passing, she's been honored in all kinds of a unexpected ways. But a Florida artist takes the cake for most creative tribute by using an unusual medium that we think the famously sassy star would have loved. Alexis Fraser, better known as Lipstick Lex, painted a portrait of the cultural icon using only lipstick.
"My art is made unconventionally as I create with lipstick and my kisses," Fraser said in a release. "I create with a feminine product to promote beauty and self-expression, while adorning my works with sprinkled in kisses to promote love, affection, and adoration. Betty was an unconventional woman of her time and it felt fitting to honor that by creating her young sassy self with lipstick and my kisses!"
Fraser's original plan was to create a lipstick portrait of Betty in honor of her 100th birthday, which would have been on January 17th. When White died unexpectedly on December 31 and Fraser's aunt died on the same day, Fraser decided to use her talent to raise money and awareness for a cause near and dear to both women's hearts.
Like Betty, Fraser's aunt Claudia had a huge heart for animals, especially dogs. She even requested that family and friends donate to animal rescue organizations in lieu of sending flowers or gifts after her passing.
The #BettyWhiteChallenge encouraging Betty White fans to donate to animal organizations was well underway, so Fraser decided to get in on the giving with a project of her own.
Using several shades of lipstick in deep magenta, crimson, and mauve, she recreated a picture of young Betty from the mid 1950s sporting a red-and-white striped shirt and strands of pearls around her neck. She then partnered with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay to raise funds in Betty's honor.
So far, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has received more than $38,000 in donations from more than 1,300 people. Today, Fraser's 24"x36" custom piece holds an esteemed place on the walls of the humane society, reminding staff members, animal lovers, and every animal who walks through the facility's doors of one of their most ardent supporters.
"I, just like every other red-blooded American, have always had a sweet spot in my heart for Betty White," Fraser said. "Her spunk, quick wit, wise words, and heart of gold were the perfect ingredients for what the world needs more of right now. I'm just so happy to connect with an organization making such a great impact in our region right now."