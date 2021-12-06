Erin Napier Requests Help from Followers to Replace Special Ornament
The Home Town star put out an all call for a broken treasured ornament via her Instagram last week.
Whether it's thanks to a curious kitty, roughhousing kids, or just clumsy hands, we all know the dreaded feeling of watching one of our favorite Christmas ornaments come crashing to the ground. Recently, HGTV Home Town star Erin Napier joined our ranks when she fumbled a special ornament while trying to put in on a hook.
In an Instagram post made last Friday, Napier reached out to her followers, and Bostonians in particular, to request help finding a replacement for the lost treasure. The two-picture post shows off the Napier family's cozy Christmas décor, including plaid stockings hung with care, a flickering fire, and a well-dressed tree. The only thing missing is the broken ornament she shares on the next slide. Commemorating the adorable couple's first trip across Massachusetts in 2011, the ornament features a glittering boat and lighthouse on one side and a lobster on the other.
Napier said the ornament was a longtime favorite, and despite her best efforts to find a match online, she's come up short. She signs off the post writing: "I figure if anyone can, my IG folks can find this. Help!"
After seeing her post, followers across the country (including several in the Boston area) took action to hunt down the elusive design. Several offered to keep an eye out for it, while others gave specific recommendations on where to look. After almost 1,000 comments of support and suggestions, the consensus seems to be that the ornament is made by Old World Christmas. Packaged in signature green boxes, the company's iconic glass ornaments first hit the market in 1979, and since then, they've released more than 1,400 designs.
WATCH: Home Town Star Erin Napier Gives Rare Glimpse into Life at Home with 7-month-old Mae
No word yet on whether Erin has been gifted a replacement, but we've got our fingers crossed for a Christmas miracle!