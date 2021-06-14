Erin Napier Shares the Most Relatable Parental Leave Post
It's all pool days and popsicles at the Napier residence.
Ben and Erin Napier recently welcomed their second daughter, Mae, and we're glad to learn the Home Town hosts are able to enjoy this special time at home with their newborn and three-year-old daughter, Helen.
In fact, it appears the fun factor is high at the couple's home in Laurel, Mississippi, as well as the heat, given a recent glimpse Erin has given us into their lives. "Bluey and Bandit are swimming while Bingo naps (and all we will do is swim and eat popsicles and watch @officialblueytv all day for the foreseeable future)," Napier captions a photo of Ben Lazing in a kiddie pool with Helen playing outside it. (For those unfamiliar, Bluey is an Australian animated series for pre-schoolers that airs here on Disney Jr.; Bluey, Bingo, and Bandit are all main characters on the show.)
Clearly, the family is enjoying their downtime and soaking up their time together and in the sun. In the comments section, Napier's fans were quick to chime in with their love for the TV series - "We loovvveee Bluey!! I think my husband and I get more excited to watch it than my son" - as well as chiming in with their well-wishes for the Napier family. "The small moments are everything!!" wrote one follower, while another chimed in with "Congrats! Parental leave gets so fun once baby starts sleeping!" Check out the post below.
We don't know about you, but just looking at this scene makes us want to hop in the water and cool off from the already sweltering heat of summer. (Even if it's still spring technically for a few more days.)
WATCH: Erin Napier Looks So Much Like Her Daughter Helen in This 1994 Photo
It's clear the busy duo is savoring their parental leave at home and we'll be staying tuned for what's next for these Laurel leaders on our TV screens. For now, we think we'll follow in their footsteps and unwind with a little Bluey.