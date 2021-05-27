Erin Napier Shares Daughter Helen's Sweet Church Tradition
Life is about treasuring the tiny moments — sunshine reflecting on leaves outside your window, a kind restaurant owner giving you a free brownie to-go, a stranger holding the bus for you — and Erin Napier always reminds us about the joy in such occasions.
Most recently, the Home Town star gave us the most adorable pint-sized edition of gratitude for the small stuff with a darling photo of her daughter Helen and her cousin. "Every Sunday, these cousins on the walk home from church crush me," she captioned a photo of the two young girls linked together as they walked home from church, with Helen sporting a white dress and pink backpack with an "H" monogram and her cousin decked out in a red dress with a red purse. "Their little bags, full to the brim with colors and tiny Bibles, snacks for sharing, and at least 3 stuffed animals."
Besides the cuteness factor, the post is a powerful reminder of the beautiful nature of everyday life, which Napier will be the first to admit can get a bit crazy.
In fact, in another recent social media post, Napier extolled the beauty of life in its natural, hectic state. "We didn't stage the rooms. We didn't make anything perfect and neat. No flowers in a vase to be found. We didn't change our clothes. I didn't fix my hair," she wrote of her family's cover photo shoot for PEOPLE magazine revealing the Napiers were expecting their second daughter. "There are dishes drying on the rack. The sippy cups live wherever they land. The books are read, then piled. Life isn't perfect or neat. It's dear, and cluttered, and familiar," she continued noting that "no one needs help feeling bad about their imperfect lives" and she'd like to see designers embrace this state of being a bit more.
Whatever small-batch Laurel-made oatmeal Mrs. Napier is sipping, we'd sure like to spoon up some of it for ourselves. Whether she's reflecting on the messiness of life or the simple perfection of two youngsters on a stroll, her words always make us stop and think.