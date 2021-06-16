Vanna White Gave Ben and Erin Napier's New Baby Girl the Sweetest Handmade Gift
The Wheel of Fortune host has been crocheting since she was a kid!
She's just two weeks old, and little Mae Napier already has famous friends.
On Monday, mom Erin revealed that her second daughter received a handmade gift from none other than Vanna White.
The Home Town star shared a photo of a crocheted baby blanket via her Instagram stories. A tag on the striped blanket boasts "Made Especially For You By Vanna White."
Erin also included a playful nod to her husband Ben. "@scotsman.co's first crush is very thoughtful," she teased. "Thank you @officialvannawhite!!"
A handmade baby blanket from Vanna White?
That's right y'all, when she's not busy flipping letters on Wheel of Fortune, the South Carolina native is partaking in her favorite hobby: crocheting
The game show hostess discussed her passion for all things yarn and crocheting on ABC News' Nightline back in 2017.
"When I was five years old, my grandmother taught me how to crochet," White said. "And, of course, as the years went on, I stopped doing it all the time-until I started Wheel of Fortune. My hairdresser was crocheting a baby blanket for her baby, so I picked it up again and never stopped."
Decades later and the game show legend is still making baby blankets and afghans for friends and strangers alike. She has even her own line of yarn, Vanna's Choice, and has donated nearly $2 million of the proceeds to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
"I really am just a normal person," White told WECT last year. "I dress up on the show, all kinds of jewelry and high heels, beautiful gowns and such. But I'm really a down home Southern girl from South Carolina. It will always be my home."