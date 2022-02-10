Erin Napier Shares Daughter Helen's Heart-Warming Reaction to Her French Braid Fail
Erin Napier is talented at many things. But French braiding her daughters' hair? Not so much.
Fortunately, four-year-old Helen doesn't seem to mind one bit.
"I cannot French braid," the Home Town host wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her latest failed attempt at her daughter's hair. "I have tried, and I have tried. I watched all the YouTube videos. I can paint and I can make pottery, but my hands are absolutely unable to braid my daughter's hair."
"After trying for 30 minutes, this is what I had done and I was supremely frustrated," Napier added.
But it was little Helen's reaction to the botched braid that really struck the mom of two.
"Helen asked to see a picture of it, and I showed her this," Napier continued. "She cringed so slightly, raised her hand to touch it, smiled big and said, 'Oh mommy you did such a good job. It's still pretty.' And my eyes watered, and I told her I would take it out if she didn't like it, and she said, 'No! I love it. It IS a French braid. You're a good mommy.'"
"And that's how you get a caramel milkshake, Helen girl," she jokingly concluded.
WATCH: Why Watching E.T. With Daughter Helen Made Erin Napier Cry
Fans and celebrity friends of the HGTV star rushed to the comments to provide tips for better French braiding. The most popular advice was to attempt while the hair is wet.
You got this, mama!