Erin Napier Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Helen Dancing Months After Breaking Leg in Scary Fall
Good as new!
After nine weeks in a cast and boot, Ben and Erin Napier's oldest daughter Helen is up and dancing.
Last week Erin shared a video on Instagram of the four-year-old dancing exuberantly in the kitchen—a welcome sight after Helen suffered a broken tibia and fibula in a park accident back in January.
"Watching the cupcakes we just made rise in the oven with entertainment provided by H," the Home Town Takeover star wrote alongside the clip of her daughter dancing to "Give a Little" by Maggie Rogers.
"So glad her leg has healed so that she can dance again," one fan commented. "Oh, to see her dancing after that season in the cast," another wrote. "Praising for those happy feet sweet mama."
Erin previously shared that Helen broke her leg when "she stepped wrong at the end of a slide" and had to have it re-broken under general anesthesia in order to reset it. After more than two months in a full leg cast, the toddler was cast-free and back on her tricycle by April.
It's been a busy few months in the Napier household. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Mae on May 28.
If all that isn't something to dance about, we don't know what is!