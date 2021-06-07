Erin Napier Celebrates Ben in Photo of Him Holding Newborn: "I Know Exactly How Lucky We All Are"
"If he's not scooping me up off the sofa as I'm still recovering from surgery, he's mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming," Erin wrote in a moving tribute to her husband Ben.
HGTV Home Town and Home Town Takeover stars Ben and Erin Napier have such a sweet relationship. We're talking, always going above and beyond for each other, like Ben writing Erin a love note every morning and Erin frequently giving us glimpses into her love for Ben in heartfelt notes on social media. Now, as the Napier family welcomes their newest member — daughter Mae, who was born on May 28 — Erin has wrote yet another sweet missive to Ben on Instagram, this time praising him for always stepping in when she needs him.
"If he's not scooping me up off the sofa as I'm still recovering from surgery, he's mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming. And I have kissed him every time he's in arm's reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are," wrote Erin, alongside a photo of Ben giving Mae a bottle. "A reminder for those with spouses: tell them often — 'thank you for everything you do for us.' and MEAN IT."
In the comment section, Ben responded with a short but emphatic "thank you for everything you do for us, lover," melting our hearts even more. Erin's post clearly resonated with her fans with responses ranging from "Ben's Mom should write a book on how to raise good sons" to "life is too short not to! Thank you for the wonderful reminder."
The finale of the couple's Home Town Takeover in which the couple breathed new life into the homes and small businesses of Wetumpka, Alabama, aired on Sunday, June 6 on HGTV (you can stream it on discovery+ if you missed it). While we can't wait to see what's next on our TV screens from this Laurel, Mississippi, couple, we hope they get to enjoy this downtime with their newborn and three-year-old daughter, Helen.
WATCH: Erin Napier Looks So Much Like Her Daughter Helen in This 1994 Photo
Whether it's a spouse or a parent, friend or a pet, we're taking Erin's note as an excuse to show a little extra gratitude to people we love today. Whether you send an email, make a phone call, or drop off a surprise at someone's home, a kind gesture can make a deep impact.