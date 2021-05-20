Erin Napier Looks So Much Like Her Daughter Helen in This 1994 Photo
"Oh, beautiful little Helen is the spitting image of you!!" one fan wrote.
It's been a busy time in the Napier household in Laurel, Mississippi. Not only are HGTV Home Town stars Ben and Napier expecting the birth of their second daughter this spring, but they're also promoting their new show Home Town Takeover, in which they breathe new life into the town of Wetumpka, Alabama.
Amidst all the hustle and bustle of daily life — along with the anticipation of expecting a newborn — Erin appears to have carved some time out to take a look back at her childhood photos, and she's shared quite the cute shot with her fans on Instagram. " 1994," she titles the picture, adding, "lovin Barney and being cavity free."
In the snapshot, Erin dons jean shorts and a sleeveless paisley-style shirt. She's also sporting a big grin and her straight blonde hair looks lovely in a bob. Posing next to a Barney-esque figure and a balloon for the Family Dental Center of Laurel, she couldn't be more adorable.
And even though she's eight-years-old in the photo and her daughter Helen is currently only three-years-old, many followers were quick to point out how much the two resembled each other. "Oh, beautiful little Helen is the spitting image of you!!" one fan wrote, while another said, "Wow Helen looks exactly like you when you were little!"
Beyond sharing glimpses inside family photo albums, Erin shares many other aspects of her life on social media, often getting candid about the messiness of life. "Real life: sinus infection, snacks, books, juice, books, design research, books. (seriously, helen's 2 book shelves are bananas but I'm definitely not going to do anything about it," she captioned a recent snapshot of the family's home."
Opening up about a recent PEOPLE cover shoot on Instagram, Erin emphasized the beautiful lack of perfection in her daily life. "My favorite things about the photos my dear friend @brookedavisphoto took for @people: We didn't stage the rooms. We didn't make anything perfect and neat. No flowers in a vase to be found. We didn't change our clothes. I didn't fix my hair. There are dishes drying on the rack," she wrote. "The sippy cups live wherever they land. The books are read, then piled. Life isn't perfect or neat. It's dear, and cluttered, and familiar. I want to make a book about this: photos of beautiful rooms in practical use. No one needs help feeling bad about their imperfect lives. I'd like to see designers embrace that a bit more."
WATCH: Erin Napier Shares Her 2008 Wedding Video: "Still So Thankful to Be Your Wife"
Keeping things real, and embracing the craziness of it all — that's a lesson we can get behind. Whether they're photos from your childhood or snapshots alongside little nuggets of wisdom, keep it coming, Mrs. Napier.