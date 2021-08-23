Ben and Erin Napier Are Returning to Wetumpka

Ben and Erin Napier have made it pretty clear that Laurel, Mississippi is their home. After all, they named their HGTV series Home Town and set about pouring their hearts, sweat, and creativity into restoring Laurel's historic homes and businesses. But that doesn't mean they don't love Wetumpka, Alabama, too.

As fans of the Napiers know, earlier this year, the handy couple headed to Alabama for their new Home Town Takeover series, working with some celebrity pals, community members, and a hard-working team of builders and renovators to bring new life to the small Southern town. Now, they are returning for more.

"Ben and Erin are coming back," Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis confirmed to Montgomery, Alabama's news outlet WSFA 12. The couple will be in town to see if their hard work paid off for Wetumpka and its residents. They may be in for a happy surprise. "I think they're going to be totally shocked and totally surprised to see this," the mayor said.

