Ben and Erin Napier's Home Town Takeover Has Successfully Given New Life to Wetumpka, Alabama
Even after filming has wrapped on Home Town Takeover the ripple effect for good in Wetumpka, Alabama, continues.
Call it the HGTV effect. Call it the Ben and Erin Napier magic wand. Call it Southern spirit.
However you want to label it, Wetumpka, Alabama, is on the rise following the debut of Ben and Erin Napier's Home Town Takeover series on HGTV in which the couple along with some celebrity pals, community members, and a hard-working team of builders and renovators came together to breathe new life into the Southern town with a population of around 8,250 individuals.
Now, it seems all of their efforts are paying off and the town has a renewed vibrancy that is attracting potential home buyers, drawing tourists, and inspiring residents to get out and about more supporting locals business. From sales at the clothing store The Tapp18 skyrocketing (check out the video below) to deserving families seeing their homes transformed, the TV show certainly had a massive impact on Wetumpka, and there's much more to come.
As Montgomery, Alabama's WSFA 12 recently reported, the series has catapulted Wetumpka into the spotlight, helping them attract new visitors and perhaps even new residents. "It was kind of a hidden gem before, and now everyone knows about us and it's so exciting," said Kiera Champion, the special project coordinator for Main Street Wetumpka.
"It has been a much larger increase in crowds and we've loved having all the people that want to see what going on here," echoed Market Shoppes employee and Wetumpka resident Marilee Tankersley later in the clip. Watch the full segment here.
WATCH: Struggling Boutique Featured on Ben and Erin Napier's Home Town Takeover Sells Out in Less Than 24 Hours
What will your first stop be in Wetumpka? We're looking forward to snapping a picture of "The Big Fish House," from Tim Burton's beloved movie Big Fish, which was filmed in and around Wetumpka. Then shopping at The Tapp18. Then... well we have a feeling we'll need more than a weekend to cram in everything we hope to do in this revitalized town.