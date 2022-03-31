"Lifelong Carolina Basketball Fan" Eric Church Cancels Concert to Watch UNC Battle Duke in Final Four
Country star Eric Church will stop at seemingly nothing to watch the Battle of the Blues this weekend.
CMT reports that the North Carolina native and diehard UNC basketball fan canceled his Saturday show at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, so he can watch the Tar Heels take on Duke in the NCAA Men's Final Four with his family.
In a statement provided by Ticketmaster to ticket holders, the notoriously straight-shooting Church explained that he is a lifelong Carolina basketball fan and has watched the rivalry between Duke and UNC play out for years. He described the chance to watch the two teams meet in the Final Four "for the first time in history" as "any sports enthusiast's dream."
Church said he hoped his legion of devoted fans (who refer to themselves as the Choir) would understand the move, since the "passion" he feels for UNC is the "same type of passion" they show him when they fill the seats at his concerts.
"This is the most selfish thing I've asked the Choir to do: give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community," he said. "Woody Durham always said, 'Go where you go and do what you do,' thanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels."
Now that's what we call dedication!