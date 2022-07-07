A Home Where Elvis Presley Lived as a Child In Tupelo is Up for Auction
Elvis Aron Presley was born in a two-room house in Tupelo, Mississippi on January 8, 1935, and rock n' roll was never quite the same. That little white shotgun home is now a draw that brings tourists from all over the world to pay homage to the birthplace of the man credited with revolutionizing music. Before Graceland, there was Tupelo. That historical home will remain just as it always has been in this small Mississippi town.
But it's not the only home the Presleys lived in during their time in Tupelo. Now, another East Tupelo house where the famous family lived for a time is going up for auction giving music fans a chance to own a true piece of history.
The house, originally located at 1241 Kelly Street, is where Vernon and Gladys Presley lived with their young son from 1943-1944. It's right around the corner from the little white house where Elvis was born. This home was built in the late 1920s by Presley's great uncle, Noah Presley, and is one of many houses where the Presleys lived around Tupelo. However, the folks at Rockhurst Auctions, say it's the only one which has been put up for auction.
According to a press release from Rockhurst Auctions, "In 2017, the home was deconstructed under the supervision of Elvis Presley expert Chris Davidson. The disassembled elements are securely stored in a 30-foot trailer, which is also included with the purchase of the house." The process of meticulously dismantling the house was captured on video, along with interviews of people who were in Tupelo during the time the Presley family lived there. Check out this clip:
Rockhurst's inaugural "Auction on Elvis Presley Blvd" will be held in Memphis, Tennessee, on August 14, fittingly during Elvis Week. The auction will also be online at rockhurstauctions.com.
The minimum bid to own this home is set at $25,000. The estimated value of the house is between $50,000 to $75,000.In addition to the house, other items to be auctioned off include over 100 artifacts from the icon's career and life, such as his clothing, costumes worn in films, autographs, and jewelry.