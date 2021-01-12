Elvis Presley Was So Much More Obsessed With the Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich Than We Even Realized

Does your mouth water just looking at the above picture? Then you must have a bit of Elvis in your genetic makeup, friends. We're in the same ooey-gooey boat.

There's no denying that the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, loved his fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches, but little did we know how much he cherished the meal. In a new article from the Cheat Sheet, the editors pointed us towards a fascinating BBC Four documentary The Burger and The King, which chronicles all things food in relation to The King.

These frequently craved sandwiches were whipped up by Elvis' personal chef, Mary Jenkins Langston, who worked for music legend for 14 years. In the film, she sheds light on just how obsessed Elvis was with this decadent dish: "If he wanted them in the morning when he woke up, I would have to fix 'em. If he wanted them at two o'clock in the morning, I would have to still fix them for him. Whenever he get a taste for them, he'd call down, and that's what he wanted. I'd imagine that helped to make him heavy because he wanted them real rich."

And rich they certainly were, with each sandwich cooked up in butter to bring the bread to crispy perfection in the pan. ''It'd be just floating in butter,'' Jenkins Langston said at an Elvis commemoration per her obituary in The New York Times. ''You'd turn it and turn it and turn it until all the butter was soaked up; that's when he liked it.''

Watch an excerpt of The Burger and The King — in which Jenkins Langston prepares the signature sandwich — below.

