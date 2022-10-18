You Have To See Dwayne Johnson And Kelly Clarkson Singing Loretta Lynn's "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'"

Who knew there's been a country singer just waiting to come out from beneath Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's hulking frame?

Apparently Kelly Clarkson had an inkling, because she tapped Johnson to perform a country classic in honor of the late Loretta Lynn on her talk show yesterday. And boy are we glad she did!

During the "Kellyoke" segment of Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson and Johnson teamed up for a duet of Loretta Lynn's iconic hit, "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'(With Lovin' on Your Mind)."

Surprised Johnson has some twang in him? You're not alone. The Moana star addressed viewers' shock on Twitter, revealing that before college football and WWE came calling, he dreamed of becoming a country star.

"Payin' tribute to one of our favs" Johnson wrote alongside a video of the pair's performance. "Fun fact when I was 15 living in Nashville, I would hang out in country bars on Music Row lookin' to become a country singer. I'd sing Hank Jr, Merle, Willie etc in the streets. Life is crazy."

Lynn passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, the morning of October 4. She was 90 years old.

In her six decade career, Lynn was inducted into more music Halls of Fame than any female recording artist. The four-time-Grammy-winner became the first woman to be named the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year in 1972 and sold more than 45 million records worldwide.