Drew Brees Issues Heartfelt Message to New Orleans Following Hurricane Ida's Devastation

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees shared a heartfelt message to the people of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida's landfall on Sunday.

Though the New Orleans icon was in Atlanta when the Category 4 storm struck his longtime home, his heart was with his community. Brees, who has been working as an analyst for NBC Sunday Night Football since he retired from the NFL in 2020, recorded a video message from Mercedes Benz Stadium where he was covering the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cleveland Browns.

"Drew Brees is in our building for Sunday Night Football. We thought New Orleans would appreciate hearing from him tonight," the Falcons shared on Twitter alongside the video message Sunday.

"I'm here in Atlanta with the Sunday Night Football crew, but my heart is with you," Brees said in the clip "Please, everyone stay safe and secure during the hurricane and god bless everyone. Stay safe."

During the broadcast, Brees praised the spirit New Orleanians have shown in tough times.

"I know this: New Orleans have been through so much. I know how resilient our city is. Obviously, this is significant," Brees told his co-hosts Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth. "I know New Orleans will bounce back, but this will be tough for a while."

Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The damage is catastrophic and widespread across much of the state with more than 1 million currently without power.