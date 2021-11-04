Drew Brees Wants You to Get In the "Guac Zone" and Enter to Win a $100,000 Smart Home Makeover

Drew Brees may have retired from playing football for the New Orleans Saints but he's still very much part of the sport. Rather than calling plays on the field, he now gives fans his unique take on the game from the broadcast booth. Recently, Brees spoke with Southern Living and reflected on his new chapter.

"It's basically a way for me to show my love and passion for the game just in a different way," he said. Adding, "I hope people enjoy it. That was kind of my ultimate goal. If I can communicate the game in a way where somebody who is watching it is really learning a lot and kinda keeps them on the edge of their seat, it's fun. You know if they can feel my energy and enthusiasm maybe that affects them in a way that's real positive."

Now, the former Saints quarterback has also teamed up with Avocados from Mexico for a spectacular competition that doesn't require a lick of athletic prowess ahead of the NFL's biggest event. In addition to TV and digital ads for the brand, Brees will be a part of in-store displays that encourage fans to "Get in the Guac Zone."

A press statement reads: "For the first time ever, consumers can connect directly to fan-favorite, Drew Brees, when they scan the QR code on the Avocados From Mexico Big Game displays. Beginning in January 2022, the QR code will lead consumers to the "Get in the Guac Zone" digital landing page where they have the chance to win a $100,000 Smart Home Makeover and get a digital selfie with Brees."

Avocados from Mexico display Credit: Avocados from Mexico

"There's nothing like guac on game day. It's something I've always enjoyed. From growing up in Texas, to now with my own family. And I've always been a fan of Avocados from Mexico. So, it was fun to do this promotion with them," Brees told us.

Drew Brees Avocados from Mexico Stand Up Credit: Avocados from Mexico

While we still have some time before this campaign kicks off, Brees also shared some of his secrets for kicking up your guac game at home.