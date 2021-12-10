Erin Napier Met the "Childhood Hero" Who Inspired Her Signature Short Hairstyle
We all owe a heap of thanks to Drew Barrymore, it turns out!
Erin Napier has never been shy about her Drew Barrymore fandom. From her love for her breakout hit ET, to how Drew's '90s haircut inspired her own short 'do, the Home Town star has been singing the actor's praises for years.
And this week, they finally got to meet.
"This is Erin's dream come true," Erin's husband Ben told Drew after they joined her on set for an appearance on her eponymous talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, on Wednesday.
"It is," an excited Erin confirmed. "You were seriously my all-time favorite. In high school I cut my hair off to look like you."
Later, on Instagram, the HGTV host explained how that Drew-inspired haircut ultimately led to her and Ben getting together.
"Today I met my childhood hero in person and hugged her neck and thanked her for the inspiration for this short haircut of mine that made @scotsman.co notice me on our college campus and ask me out on this day, 17 years ago," Erin wrote alongside photos from their appearance on the show. "So, thanks @drewbarrymore for our love story. WHAT A DAY."
Erin recalled that fateful chop via her Instagram stories last year.
"I cut it all off the first week of college. This was senior year [of high school]," she captioned a polaroid of herself wearing retro-style overalls. "I took photos of @drewbarrymore to the salon when I made the big cut. Still do."
Thanks, Drew!