Dolly Parton Relies on Her Spirituality to Get Her Through Crazy Days
If there's one person who knows the secret to getting the most out of life, it's Dolly Parton. From novels to cake mixes, the Smoky Mountain songbird seems to have her hand in everything these days—and she does it all with a smile on her face.
Parton recently spoke with Today about a wide range of topics, including what she does to take care of her physical, mental, and emotional health on a daily basis. In addition to 10-minute cat naps after lunch, the country legend revealed that she relies on her faith to keep her grounded amidst the hustle and bustle of fame.
"I have a very rich spiritual life," Parton told Today. "I'm not a religious fanatic in any way. I'm more spiritual but a lot of times when things get crazy during the day, I just kind of stop and just kind of draw in God's energy or that good higher wisdom, whatever you want to call it. Everybody calls it something different."
Parton has always been open about the importance of spiritualty in her life. She has a private chapel in the backyard of her Tennessee home and has even credited her 55-year marriage to husband Carl Dean to her strong faith.
"She spends time there most every day she's home," a friend of Parton told Closer Weekly. "She not only prays there, but she often goes there to write spiritual songs. Carl goes as well, and it's their quiet place to reflect, pray, and give thanks."
Parton told the publication that she learned early on to rely on prayer to get her through life's crises. "A belief in God is essential," she concluded.