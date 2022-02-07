Dolly Parton's Secret for Fluffy Scrambled Eggs
Alton Brown swears by mayonnaise, Gordon Ramsey praises crème fraiche, and Dolly Parton? The Smoky Mountain songbird apparently relies on ice-cold water to make the fluffiest scrambled eggs.
Parton recently spoke to Insider about her Sunday morning routine, which incolves cooking up a delicious Southern breakfast for her longtime love, husband Carl Dean.
"On Sundays, I make French toast, and I love that with bacon. This is not diet food now, mind you," she said, adding that she uses white bread for her French toast, and that she sometimes switches things up and makes biscuits and gravy.
Parton, who just launched a line of cake mixed with Duncan Hines, also offered her go-to trick for fluffy scrambled eggs.
"Somebody told me this once and it works," the 76-year-old country music legend shared. "When you crack your eggs in the bowl, say if you're going to scramble them, use ice water. Put a few drops of ice water as you're cooking them and that makes them fluffier—it really does!"
"So put a little ice water in that, it'll fluff them up for you," she added.
Parton isn't alone. People have been adding water to their scrambled eggs for generations. To get Dolly-approved breakfast spread, simply add a splash of water to your already-whisked eggs. When the water is heated on the stove, it produces a steaming effect, which results in surprisingly fluffy scrambled eggs.
Now you too can eat like Carl Dean!