Dolly Parton Bows Out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Consideration
Dolly Parton has said thanks but no thanks to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The legendary performer explained her decision to decline her nomination on social media Monday.
"Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," Parton began. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."
Voting on this year's class of nominees ends on April 29. Parton was in fourth place at the time of her announcement.
But her decision to drop out of the running doesn't mean that the 76-year-old country star is closing the door to a future nomination—a prospect that would delight her husband, Carl.
"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I'm ever worthy," Parton continued. "This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one."
"I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment," she concluded. "Rock on!"
WATCH: Dolly Parton Now Holds 3 Guinness World Records
This is the first Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination for Parton, the only country artist on this year's ballot. Country artists from past hall of fame classes include Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Brenda Lee, and Chet Atkins.
Parton is no stranger to turning down accolades. The songstress, who in 2021 said no to a proposed statue of herself in Nashville, has also turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom not once, but twice.
Humility looks good on you, Dolly.