25 Quotes by Dolly Parton on Faith and Family

We all love watching the high-heel wearing, rhinestone-clad Dolly as she’s belting out her numerous chart-topping songs but there is also a deeply spiritual side to Dolly Parton. Growing up in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, she was the 4th of 12 children. Her father, Robert Lee Parton, was a farmer and her mother, Avie Lee Parton, was busy taking care of her family, neighbors, and household. They didn’t have much money but they were rich in love and relied on their faith in God. In a 2003 interview with Larry King, Dolly commented on that faith, “I grew up in a very religious background. I trust God, I love God, and I love the thoughts of it. Even if there was no God, I’d prefer to believe it, because I prefer to believe in something greater than we are. It takes all of the pressure off of you. You don’t have a bunch of ego problems.” Dolly says that her work is to glorify God and her actions mirror her words. She seems to walk the talk which is why people all over the world adore and respect her. When Dolly was living on the West Coast, she would pass the iconic Hollywood sign which became a source of inspiration for her. She said, “I can remember looking up at the Hollywood sign the first time I was in L.A. and thinking I would like to change that H to a D” and not only did that dream come true for her, that dream went on to become a huge blessing for the folks of Sevier County. Dolly Parton is the largest employer in Sevier County with Dollywood, Splash Country Water Park, DreamMore Resort, and more. In addition, over 20 years ago Dolly wanted to do more to foster education in her Smoky Mountain hometown so she created the Imagination Library. Inspired by her father’s inability to read or write Dolly wanted to give the preschool children of her home county the love of reading. Today over 1 million age-appropriate books are sent to children from birth to age 5 across the United States and abroad every month. Dolly once said, “A belief in God is essential. We grew up believing that through God all things are possible. I think I believed that so much that I made it happen. I know what it's like to be without and I know what it's like to have things. And I appreciate both.”