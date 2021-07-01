Dolly Parton on Why She Doesn't Like Spending Money on Expensive Clothes

You may look at Dolly Parton's bedazzled frocks and think the country music icon has quite the clothing allowance. And while we're sure some of her outfits cost a pretty penny, it turns out Parton prefers to buy outfits that aren't too extravagantly priced.

In a December 2020 appearance on Skavlan, a popular Norwegian-Swedish television talk show hosted by Norwegian journalist Fredrik Skavlan, Parton opened up about her process when shopping for new frocks, and we must admit we were pretty surprised. After hearing about the segment from The Cheat Sheet, we headed over to YouTube to watch the clip.

At around the 3:01 mark, Skavlan inquired if she prefers earning or spending money, and the singer was quick to weigh in with her thoughts. "I really like to earn money, but I love to spend it, too. But I spend it on things that I feel like that's needed. I'm not the kind of person that will go out and spend like three or four thousand dollars on a coat or one outfit," she shared. "I always think of my daddy or my mama [when it comes to spending big like that]. I can think well on this one purse, my daddy could have lived a whole year on that. They could have fed a family of twelve on what I would pay for a coat," she continued, adding that she doesn't mind spending money on her stage costumes, while for her everyday clothes she prefers to keep things more budget-friendly.

"As far as my everyday clothes, I'm ok with buying off the rack. Maybe spruce it up a little bit. Dolly-ize it a little bit. It doesn't matter to me. I know I look like a material girl, but I'm really not. I've got clothes that I've worn for years that I still wear with other things like a different blouse or whatever. I just wear what I'm comfortable in, and I just kind of live my life that way," she explained. "I have to be comfortable with me," she emphasized. Watch the interview below, where Parton also discusses her daily routine, happiness, her musical and business sensibilities, and more.

WATCH: Dolly Parton Hates When People Are Late