Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Close Friend Naomi Judd: "We Loved Big Hair, Makeup, and Music"
Dolly Parton was one of countless celebrities who paid tribute to Naomi Judd this week in the wake of the country legend's tragic and untimely death.
"I was so shocked to hear about Naomi's passing," Parton wrote in a statement shared to her social media accounts Monday. "Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns. We loved big hair, makeup, and music. I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna, and Naomi. They've always been like sisters to me."
Naomi died on Saturday, April 30 after a yearslong battle with severe depression. The Kentucky native was 76.
The Judds were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on the following day. Parton went on to apologize for missing the induction ceremony, which was attended by both Ashley and Wynonna.
"Congratulations Wynonna for you and your mom being inducted into the hall of fame yesterday," Parton continued. "I am sorry I couldn't be there, but I can hear Naomi saying now 'Oh well, a day late and a Dolly short.' Congratulations and condolences are both in order. Just know that I will always love you."
Ashley and Wynonna Judd announced their mother's death Saturday.
"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," they wrote. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).