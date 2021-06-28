Dolly Parton Hates When People Are Late
"I'm the most prompt person. Everybody says that if I'm on time, I'm late."
Don't keep the Queen of Country waiting.
Indeed, if you ever find yourself with a calendar hold from Dolly Parton herself, you best be sure you arrive to your meeting early, as we learned in a 2011 interview with author and film critic Thelma Adams for Parade magazine. In response to being asked what ruffles her feathers, Parton replied, "People being late. I hate if you're at a meeting and waiting on somebody. I'm the most prompt person. Everybody says that if I'm on time, I'm late." Amen to that! We wholeheartedly agree on this front, and as Southerners with a penchant for maintaining good etiquette, we always try to be on-time or early in the first place, but if you find yourself late for a meeting or event, here's how to properly apologize.
As for whether Parton completely lives up to the "always be on time" ethos, here's some further proof. When Parade flipped the script on Adams and interviewed her in 2016, she mentioned, "I loved interviewing Dolly Parton because she actually called early - she had the best manners, was totally in the moment, down to earth." Talk about practicing what you preach.
Meanwhile, back in that 2011 interview, the Smoky Mountain Songbird revealed that not only does she share similar pet peeves with us regular people, but she also spends her weekends like us average folks, too. In response to what she likes to do on Sundays, Parton said, "when I'm home, I spend Sunday with my husband. If we're not cooking, we travel around in our camper, stop at fast-food restaurants, and picnic."
WATCH: Dolly Parton Wrote the Funniest Tune for Johnny Carson, and You've Got to See Her Sing It on The Tonight Show
Picnics and punctuality - now those are two things we can support. Oh, how we adore this country crooner.