“I’m an Old-Timer”: Dolly Parton’s Beauty Must-Haves Are Delightfully Down to Earth
If they’re good enough for Dolly, they’re good enough for us!
Sure, she's one of the most-honored female country performers of all time, but when it comes down to it, Dolly Parton is just like us… OK, well, sort of.
In a recent interview for WSJ Magazine's "My Monday Morning" column, Parton divulged some fascinating tidbits about her morning routine.
The 75-year-old cultural icon discussed everything from her penchant for wigs and her must-have products, to the reason she keeps her makeup on when she goes to bed.
"Because I never know if there's going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I'm going to have to go out in the middle of the night!" she explained. "I don't like to go home and just tear down completely, because my poor husband has to look at me."
To say the interview is full of gems would be an understatement. For example, Parton does not—and will not—wear sweatpants. But amongst the Dollyisms, one thing that stuck out to us was the affordability of her go-to beauty products. According to Parton, who has no shortage of money, some of her holy grail products can be found at the drugstore.
"I use a lot of Maybelline products, and I've used Max Factor's Pan Stik makeup for all of my grown years; I have to order it from different places because I can't find it anymore," she shared.
"I have a tendency to still love a lot of the old beauty products because I'm an old-timer too," Parton added.
Her other must-haves include Pond's Cold Cream, which she uses to clean her face in the morning and Almay Mascara because, "I don't think you have to pay tons of money for good makeup."
Amen, Dolly!