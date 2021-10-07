Dolly Parton Donates $700k to Middle Tennessee Flood Relief Efforts

The historic flooding, which occurred after more than 17 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours, claimed the lives of 20 Humphreys County residents and left more than 500 homes affected, including 272 that were destroyed.

"I hope that this money can be put to good use to help the people of Middle Tennessee with what they need during their recovery," Parton said in a release, per The Tennessean. "Loretta and her people helped us out so much following the wildfires in 2016 that I just knew we had to do something to help them. They have our prayers and our thoughts as they go through this time."