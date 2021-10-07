Dolly Parton Donates $700k to Middle Tennessee Flood Relief Efforts
Dolly Parton's reign as one of America's most charitable celebrities continues. The icon's most recent initiative—to help those affected by the flooding in Middle Tennessee—has raised nearly one million dollars.
Through her Smoky Mountain-area businesses and the Dollywood Foundation, Parton has contributed $700,000 dollars in support of the United Way of Humphreys County, according to The Tennessean.
The United Way of Humphreys County, which serves the area devastated by August's deadly flooding, was reportedly recommended to Parton by her friend and fellow country legend, Loretta Lynn.
The historic flooding, which occurred after more than 17 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours, claimed the lives of 20 Humphreys County residents and left more than 500 homes affected, including 272 that were destroyed.
Lynn, who lost a longtime ranch foreman in the flooding, rallied behind Parton's relief efforts to help the victims of the Gatlinburg wildfires in 2016.
"I hope that this money can be put to good use to help the people of Middle Tennessee with what they need during their recovery," Parton said in a release, per The Tennessean. "Loretta and her people helped us out so much following the wildfires in 2016 that I just knew we had to do something to help them. They have our prayers and our thoughts as they go through this time."
Lynn herself raised $933,000 for the United Way of Humphreys through Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising, a benefit concert featuring Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs at the Grand Ole Opry in September.
To donate to the ongoing recovery efforts, visit UnitedWayHumphreys.org.