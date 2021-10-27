Dolly Parton Keeps Everything Fans Send Her

Even Dolly Parton has a hard time getting rid of things.

During a February interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the county music icon revealed that she struggles to part with gifts, especially the handmade ones. And the reason why is guaranteed to warm your heart.

"I keep everything," Parton divulged. "All my fans that make things for me, write poems and things… paint pictures… I have what I call my 'arts and crap' building because I can't throw anything away."

Fallon doubled over with laughter at the idea of an "arts and crap" building. But the songstress wasn't joking.

"No, that's what I call it—affectionately," Parton added with a chuckle. "I have a whole warehouse full of arts and crap because it's stuff that I know they work so hard on it."

"Even if it's not something I really can hang in my house, I can still go by and look and think how sweet that was and the time that they took for that," she explained.

As CheatSheet recently pointed out, this isn't the first time Parton has talked about her packrat proclivities or her "arts and crap" building. She described what she calls "organized hoarding" during a 2019 interview with Robin Roberts for the ABC News special Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!

"You should see my house. I got big bins, storage bins of clothes and things that fans give me," Parton said. "I have a whole warehouse called the 'arts and crap' building because I can't throw anything away, no matter how ugly it is… because I know how much people spent time on it."