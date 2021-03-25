Dolly Parton and Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Launch Strawberry Pretzel Pie Flavor

Next time you have a hankering for sweets, how about digging into a pint of ice cream that's "specially made for Dolly Parton?"

Sounds good to us. Starting on April 8, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams will unveil a special collaboration with Dolly Parton: Strawberry Pretzel Pie. "WE MADE AN ICE CREAM WITH DOLLY. @dollyparton is the person we all want to be when we grow up. An unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together—aka a walking, amplified embodiment of what we hope to be as a company," Jeni's statement sharing the big flavor reveal read on Instagram.

"Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country: sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel good. Benefitting Dolly's @imaginationlibrary, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age five. Coming to shops and online April 8." If you'd like to order online, starting on April 8 at noon, fans can head to jenis.com/dolly to place their order — there is a limit of two pints per purchase both online and also in-store. (FYI: The flavor will not available for delivery or pickup on the Jeni's app.)

DollyPartonStrawberryPretzelPie-Ecom-GlamCone Image zoom Credit: Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream

As for the flavor itself, Jeni's says it's "a throwback to the triple-decker pie from the potlucks of our youths" with layers of salty pretzel streusel, tangy cream cheese ice cream, and strawberry sauce. Needless to say, we're looking forward to our first spoonful in a few weeks.

