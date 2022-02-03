Dolly Parton Will Host 57th Annual ACM Awards
It's been a big week for Dolly Parton. It was announced Wednesday that she was nominated to join the Rock and Roll Hall of fame. Now, Parton's being honored by another genre of music, because well, Dolly can do it all.
The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and producers MCR have announced Thursday that Parton will host this year's ACM Awards.
"I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we're going to have some fun," Parton said in a press statement.
The 57th ACM Awards will be presented in a two-hour broadcast will be streamed live without commercial interruption, exclusively on Prime Video on March 7 at 8PM EST.
"We are honored to welcome Dolly Parton back to be the centerpiece of this landmark 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show at Allegiant Stadium. Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host, and a 13-time Academy of Country Music Award recipient," Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music said in a statement. He added, "there is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that 'this is how we country' by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide."
"Dolly Parton's status as a beloved and inspirational icon is a testament to her ongoing impact as an artist, philanthropist, and human being," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.
Parton may have just turned 76, but she's busier than ever. Her latest album, Run, Rose, Run, will drop on March 4 and the album will accompany the novel of the same name that she wrote with James Patterson.
WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Joins Dolly Parton for Run, Rose, Run Audiobook
If you want to head to Vegas and attend the show in person, tickets are now available via Ticketmaster. Organizers of the show promise more famous faces will join the line-up as Parton's co-hosts at a later date. Nominations will be announced next week. Who do you hope to see take home a trophy?