Dolly Parton Wants to Make a "Big Ole Cake and Spend All Afternoon Singing Songs" With This Country Crooner
Singer, actor, songwriter, novelist, philanthropist, perfumer, businesswoman, legend... Dolly Parton is many things, and now, at the age of 76, the Tennessee songbird can add confectioner to her ever-growing list of titles.
Parton, who recently launched a line of cake mixes with Duncan Hines, was discussing her love for baking with Good Morning America this week when the conversation inevitably turned to the artist with whom the she'd most like to bake and sing a duet.
"Any of the good-lookin' ones," Parton laughed. "I love Keith Urban. I've always thought that he was one of the most talented and cutest guys in the world—I'm not trying to hit on him, 'cause he's got Nicole [Kidman] and who could beat that, she's Jolene."
"I love his writing and I just think he's dear. He reminds me so much of my brothers and my own family from back home. He's from Australia but he has that feel of our mountain Southern people—he'd fit right in," she continued. "I'd be happy to make a big ole cake for him and spend all afternoon singing songs."
"We could let Nicole sit over and listen to us sing. I'll fix [the cake] and she can serve it and have a piece," Parton added.
Nicole better watch her back!
Jokes aside, the country star's Duncan Hines collaboration is the real deal. The Southern-inspired cake mixes and frostings reportedly sold out just minutes after launch. Fortunately, they'll be available in local grocery stores beginning in March.
"I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking," Parton said in a release for the launch. "I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others."