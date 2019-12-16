Dolly Parton Sleeps With Her Makeup On Every Night
Once upon a time, in a magical land with rhinestones, and butterflies, and big, blonde hair, lived a lovely lady named Dolly Parton.
At nighttime, she refuses to let this magical land lose its glamour, so she keeps her bold lipstick hues, shimmery blush, and statement-making smoky eyes in place. Much like Santa Claus or Mickey Mouse, the Queen of Country wouldn't dare risk anyone seeing her out of character. Can you blame her? In a June 2019 interview with the New York Times, Parton explains, "I clean my face in the mornings. You never know if you're going to wreck the bus, you never know if you're going to be somewhere in a hotel and there's going to be a fire. So I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning." Oh, Dolly, how we love thee.
For Parton, the practical move makes sense for her constantly-in-motion lifestyle. For the rest of us, we think we'll stick to our P.M. beauty routine of "taking our face off." (And don't forget to moisturize after you're done washing your face, y'all.)
Of course, Parton is known for her eye-catching, glamorous looks so we can understand the pressure she feels to live up to her persona. This month, we've loved seeing Dolly on the Hallmark Channel in the new film Christmas at Dollywood, and we're so excited to see what the new year and deacde brings for one of our favorite country music singers and songwriters. Now, we're also quite curious to know if Parton sleeps in rhinestone pajamas to complement her full face of makeup. Anyone?
If we were the betting kind, we'd go ahead and guess that she's got an entire chest of drawers filled with silk pajamas embroidered with beautiful rhinestone butterflies. Always sparkling.