Dolly Parton's "From Here to the Moon and Back" Is The Sweetest Tribute to Her Husband Carl
"From here to the moon and back / Who else in this world will love you like that?"
Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean is known for staying out of the spotlight. While we don't know much about the Parton's better half, several of the Smoky Mountain Songbird's tunes give her love life a nod. And every time we hear Parton sing about her forever love, we hold onto every little detail about her and Dean's more than 55-year romance.
One of our favorite songs among them? "From Here to the Moon and Back" from the 2012 soundtrack Joyful Noise for the eponymous film. "I could hold out my arms, say, 'I love you this much' / I could tell you how long I will long for your touch / How much and how far would I go to prove / The depth and the breadth of my love for you?" the beautiful ballad begins. "From here to the moon and back / Who else in this world will love you like that? / Love everlasting, I promise you that."
It doesn't get more romantic than that and the muse behind the story is her beloved husband. "This song is very much based on my husband, Carl," Parton wrote in her book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, as celebrity news website CheatSheet.com recently reported. "I'm using it in a musical for Broadway that I'm writing. It's my life story as a musical. This is going to be sung as a duet between the 'Carl' character and the 'Dolly' character in that."
In the movie, Parton sang the tune with Kris Kristofferson, and she's also recorded the tune with Willie Nelson. If that Dolly Parton biopic musical comes to fruition, we can't wait to see whom Parton's character would be singing this beautiful song with on a Broadway stage or in the big screen at the theater.
We're yet to meet a Parton song we don't love, but this one will now certainly touch our hearts even more every time we listen. Joyful noise about a joyful love, indeed.