Dolly Parton Says She Has "No Intention" Of Ever Touring Again

“I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 28, 2022
Dolly Parton Glastonbury Festival
Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Bad news for Dolly Parton fans hoping to see her on the road: the Tennessee songbird is done with touring.

"I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I'll do special shows here and there, now and then," Parton said in the cover story for a special issue of Pollstar. "Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore. I've done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy."

Parton's most recent tour was her 2016 Pure & Simple Tour, which included 60 shows in the United States and Canada. She went on to explain that she's at a point in her life where she wants to stay closer to home to be near her husband Carl Dean.

"We're getting older now, and I don't want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time," Parton, 76, said. "Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans."

That doesn't mean she's done performing though. Rather, Parton isn't interested in the heavy lifting planning a tour entails.

Listen To Dolly Parton's Podcast Episode

"You can do special shows in special ways. I will be doing some of that," she explained. "It takes months to actually plan a tour, as far as booking dates and all that. Then you've got to be gone for all that time, too. It's more involved than people have any idea. You really need a year, and certainly six months, to plan a great tour, just preparing to get ready to go hit the road. So you can't just go out and do a few shows, you really have to commit to doing enough shows to make all that time and effort pay off."

After five decades in the limelight, you've certainly earned some rest, Dolly!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton On Winning Carnegie Medal Of Philanthropy, Being Taught To "Give More Than You Receive"
Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd Talks Mourning Mom Naomi Through Music, Being "Somewhere Between Hell And Hallelujah"
Dolly in Christmas Suit
Dolly Parton's Christmas Wish
Loretta Lynn Appearing On 'The Barbara Walters Summer Special'
Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, George Strait And More Pay Tribute To Loretta Lynn
WYNONNA JUDD AND HER MOTHER NAOMI
In Her First Interview Since Naomi's Death, Wynonna Judd Says She Still Feels Her Mother "Nudging" Her
Dolly Parton 1966
Dolly Parton is Celebrating 56 Years of Marriage to Carl Thomas Dean
Mickey Guyton
A Young Mickey Guyton Drew Inspiration From LeAnn Rimes and Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton on Keeping Her 55-Year-Marriage So Fiercely Private
Walker Hayes
Walker Hayes Talks About What Loss Taught Him About Fatherhood, Faith, and Living in the Present
Kane Brown with his grandmother Edy Brown
Kane Brown Talks About His Grandmother's Tough Love and Her Magic Recipe
57th Academy of Country Music Awards - Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Announces Greatest Hits Album Coming Soon
Kimberly Williams-Paisley with Dog Annie
Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley Talks Style, Cooking Turkey, and How She Fell in Love with Franklin, Tennessee
Dollywood Tour Bus
You Can Spend the Night in Dolly Parton's Former Tour Bus!
Benjamin Hollingsworth
Benjamin Hollingsworth Talks New Hallmark Movie, 'Virgin River', and His Unique Tie to the South
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback Of Laurel, Mississippi
Chapel Hart AGT
Fan-Favorites Chapel Hart Almost Didn't Appear on "America's Got Talent"