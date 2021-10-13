Dolly Parton Recalls Her First "Real" Kiss

Before she married her husband of 55 years, Dolly Parton made it a point to play the field.

Parton, who said "I do" to her reclusive husband Carl Dean in 1966, recently spilled the tea on her earliest brush with romance—specifically, her first kiss.

Dolly Parton Portrait 1972 Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

"My first kiss? Lord have mercy. I think my first real kiss was still in grade school. Some girlfriend had a party at her house, and we played spin the bottle," the 75-year-old country music icon recalled in a video interview with W Magazine. "I got my first kiss from a boy there, a different boy than my first crush, but I was happy that it landed on one of the cute boys."

"I had a lot of boys in my life," Parton said with a smirk. "I loved boys, and I still do."

Despite her affection for the opposite sex, Parton wasn't looking for a relationship when she met Dean in Nashville as an 18-year-old recent high school graduate.

"I had left two boyfriends at home and the last thing I wanted was a man. I came to Nashville to work on my music. Wouldn't you know I met him the very first day?" she told Parade of her and Dean's first encounter at a laundromat in 1964. "It was as if God said: This is the man that's going to love and understand you."