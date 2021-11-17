Dolly Parton Recalls How a Stranger at Church Foresaw Her Success as a Young Child

“I never let go of that. I always felt responsible to God that I was supposed to be doing something for God.”

Dolly Parton has always been destined for greatness.

Years before Cas Walker invited a 14-year-old Parton to perform in a gas station parking lot in Fountain City, Tennessee, the future legend was impressing parishioners at her grandfather's Pentecostal church in the Smoky Mountains.

ShowBiz CheatSheet recently brought our attention to a 2019 interview Parton did with The Christian Post. In it, the country music icon recounted how an old woman telling her that he was "anointed" helped her discover her "God-given purpose" at a very young age.

Dolly Parton Performing Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Parton recalled how she initially thought the older lady's statement had something to do with olive oil. Later, when she asked her mother to explain what the woman meant, she told her, "That means that God has His hand on you; that you may do something special."

"That," Parton added, "triggered a faith in me because I believe that I was supposed to do something good. After she told me that, I thought, 'Well then this is my responsibility. I'm going to do something good.'"

"So, I kinda held that also in the back of my mind, whether that was predestined or not, or whether I just took that little grain of faith and made that so for myself," the Grammy-winner continued. "I never let go of that. I always felt responsible to God that I was supposed to be doing something for God. I still feel like that, and I'm still doing it, trying to. Sinning all the way, but trying my best, and asking forgiveness seventy times seven."

Parton has always been adamant that she owes more than her just career to her faith. She credits God with getting her through the darkest parts of her life and saving her 55-year marriage to her husband Carl Dean.

Her deep faith has also driven her renowned commitment to charitable causes.

"I really feel like I have a calling. I always felt I had a mission," Parton told The Christian Post. "Don't know what all it is, but I feel like God had told me early in a feeling that I was supposed to go until He told me to stop."