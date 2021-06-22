Dolly Parton's First Date with Husband Carl Dean Took Place at a McDonald's Drive-Through
Forget fancy white tablecloths and bottle service for the Queen of Country music when you could head to the drive-though under the glow of Golden Arches.
While Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, of nearly 55 years is notorious for staying out of the spotlight, the Smoky Mountain Songbird has shared several tidbits in various interviews about their beautiful bond. From learning that her song "From Here to the Moon and Back" is a tribute to Dean to Parton sharing why they keep their relationship private, we've often wondered about the mysterious man in Parton's life.
Well, here's one interesting anecdote to add to our slim file on Mr.Dean: The couple's first date took place at McDonald's. Forget fancy white tablecloths and bottle service for the Queen of Country music when you could head to the drive-thru under the glow of Golden Arches. "When I met my husband, he wanted to take me out to dinner. He pulled up to the drive-in window and got our food at McDonald's," Parton told PEOPLE in a 2018 interview.
And the couple has even more humble origins than that fast food outing; they initially met at Nashville's Wishy Washy Laundromat, per a 2011 Parade interview. "I had left two boyfriends at home [in the Great Smoky Mountains] and the last thing I wanted was a man. I came to Nashville to work on my music," she revealed.
"Wouldn't you know I met him the very first day? It was as if God said: This is the man that's going to love and understand you. And Carl felt like he'd been looking for me, someone who wouldn't try to strangle him, because he's pretty independent. It seemed like we were brought together for a reason."
WATCH: Dolly Parton Wrote the Funniest Tune for Johnny Carson, and You've Got to See Her Sing It on The Tonight Show
It seems like it was love at first French fry for this long-time couple. Since the duo met a few years before McDonald's introduced their baked apple pie in 1968, we suppose the adoration at first apple pie moment had to wait for another jaunt to the drive-through for the lovebirds.