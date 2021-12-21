Dolly Parton Now Holds 3 Guinness World Records 

Is there anything she can't do? At 75 years young, Dolly Parton is nowhere near retirement. Just this year, she won her first Emmy Award, earned her 50th Grammy nomination, was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People, and landed on People's People of the Year list for her widespread positive influence and incredible philanthropic work.

After more than 50 years in the entertainment industry, the Country Music Hall of Famer is once again making headlines, this time by adding three world titles to her name. Last week Guinness World Records held a special presentation in Nashville to award Parton with three new world records.

She now holds the record for most decades on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with seven, the most No. 1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 25, and the most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 109. It's worth noting that for that last title, she broke her own record.

"This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that's happened," she told the Guinness World Records. "I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored. I've had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this."

Despite her outrageously successful career in music, films, and even the hospitality industry with Dollywood theme park and resort, our 2020 Southerner of the Year always seems to always be pouring herself another cup of ambition.

What's next? She's giving fans a long-awaited 9 to 5 reunion by joining Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda for the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie premiering in January.

She's also releasing her first book, a collaboration with bestselling author James Paterson called Run, Rose, Run. Set in Nashville, the novel tells the story of a young woman struggling to hide a brutal secret as she pursues her music-making dreams in the country music capital of the world. The book, as well as a companion album with 12 original songs by Parton, will both be released on March 7.

"I've loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much," Parton said. "I've been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You're going to have to knock me down to stop me!"