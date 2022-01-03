Dolly Parton Shares Social Media Tribute to Fellow Icon Betty White
“I will always love her.”
Dolly Parton is one of countless celebrities who has paid tribute to Betty White, who died on Friday morning at the age of 99.
"While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White's passing," Parton wrote on Twitter Saturday morning. "Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world here after. I will always love her as we all will!"
The feeling between the legendary entertainers was apparently mutual. In a 2010 interview with The Boot, White shared that Parton's iconic single "9 to 5" is one of her favorite country songs. But it wasn't just Parton's music that made her a fan. White also appreciated her positive outlook.
"I like Dolly's whole approach to life with ongoing and uplifting songs," the Golden Girls star explained. "I never met Dolly but everything I ever heard about her she was a great gal to know, and you could kind of get it in her music and her voice and her approach to lyrics."
White's agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People, a Southern Living sister publication, that White died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Los Angeles. Her cause of death has been determined to be from natural causes.
"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas said in a statement. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."
In the words of the great Dolly Parton, we will always love you, Betty.