Williams-Sonoma's Dolly Parton Advent Calendar Will Guarantee You a Holly Dolly Christmas

It’s the only thing on our lists!

Dolly Parton has done it again!

For the second year in a row, the legendary songstress has teamed up with Williams-Sonoma to make our holiday season even more merry and bright. This year, amongst the festive aprons and oven mitts, shoppers will also find a Dolly Parton Advent calendar.

A Dolly Parton Advent calendar? Be still our hearts!

"Every day from the first of December until the night before Christmas, you'll discover a different treat hidden behind one of the windows," the product description promises. "The colorful, individually wrapped candies are some of Dolly's favorites, including chocolates, caramels, gummies, and mints."

Filled with 24 sweet surprises to get you through the most wonderful time of the year, Williams-Sonoma's Dolly Parton Advent calendar (BUY NOW: $39.95; williams-sonoma.com) is a must-have for Dolly fans this year.

The following treats are included:

Red Poles : Chewy strawberry gummy straws filled with sweet crème.

: Chewy strawberry gummy straws filled with sweet crème. Mini Butterflies : Colorful gummy butterflies in grape, strawberry, orange, blue raspberry, cherry, and green apple flavors.

: Colorful gummy butterflies in grape, strawberry, orange, blue raspberry, cherry, and green apple flavors. Starlight Mints : Classic peppermint hard candies with red-and-white swirls.

: Classic peppermint hard candies with red-and-white swirls. Champagne Bubbles : Gumdrops covered in crunchy white nonpareils.

: Gumdrops covered in crunchy white nonpareils. Gold Stars : Creamy milk chocolate stars wrapped in shimmering gold foil.

: Creamy milk chocolate stars wrapped in shimmering gold foil. Red Foil Balls : Cherry hard candy balls wrapped in red foil.

: Cherry hard candy balls wrapped in red foil. Sour Santas : Red-and-white sour cherry Santa gummies.

: Red-and-white sour cherry Santa gummies. Twist Wrapped Caramels : Gooey, chewy caramels in festive foil wrappers.

: Gooey, chewy caramels in festive foil wrappers. Sugar Sanded Trees & Snowmen: Gummy trees and snowmen in wild cherry, green apple, and strawberry-banana flavors, coated in crunchy sour snow.

But wait, there's more! Complete your Dolly-inspired Christmas with the return of the singer's Holly Dolly Cookie Baking kit (BUY NOW: $29.95; williams-sonoma.com). Inspired by Parton's songs as well as her childhood Christmases, this 26-piece set includes eight cutters in the shapes of musical notes, guitars, and wreaths as well as 12 icing bags, four decorating tips, a plastic coupler, and storage box.

The holidays have always been a special time of year for Parton. Decades after Christmases spent with her parents and 11 brothers and sisters in a small two-room cabin, the season still represents the same things for the superstar: faith, fun, food, and family.