Dierks Bentley Dedicates Performance of "Riser" to 7-Year-old Fan With Leukemia

Dierks Bentley made a seven-year-old cancer warrior named Myla Brickner smile from ear to ear with a special serenade last week.

The country star was performing at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday when he spotted a little girl in the front row. The girl, Myla, was holding a sign referencing lyrics from his 2015 hit "Riser."

"Kicking Cancer's Butt! It is just a MOUNTAIN," the sign read. "So, I'm here LIVING because I'm a RISER."

So, Bentley called out to her. "Kids and cancer man, that is not good, so we're going to send this one out to you."

After singing "Riser" directly to Myla, he welcomed the youngster to the stage for the final few lines.

"Had a special moment tonight with a little girl named Myla, who is the true definition of a Riser," he wrote alongside a photo of the two of them on Instagram. "Thank you for being an inspiration to us all… keep fighting the good fight."

Myla's mother Katie told Music Mayhem that her daughter was diagnosed with Leukemia on June 28, 2020—just two weeks before her 6th birthday. During chemotherapy Myla was diagnosed with Charcot Marie Tooth, the same neurological disease that country star Alan Jackson has.

Fortunately, her Leukemia is currently in remission.

"She does have a high chance of relapse, but nothing has brought her down," Katie told Music Mayhem. "She just smiles and takes life one day at a time. Music and concerts are her go to for happiness."

WATCH: Dierks Bentley Surprises a Young Girl with Cancer from His Hometown with a Private Concert

Friday's concert isn't the first time Bentley has gone out of his way to support a young fan during a difficult time. He treated Baylee Barradas, a young fan battling sarcoma, to a private living room concert over the summer. He posted an emotional tribute to the teen when she died about a month later.

"Those big shows were all just preparation for my most important show, for an audience of one," Dierks wrote.