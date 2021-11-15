Dierks Bentley Releases Charity Tee Benefitting Veterans for Third Year in a Row

100% of proceeds go toward providing educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members through nonprofit Folds of Honor.

Country superstar Dierks Bentley is once again wearing his heart on his sleeve with the release of his latest limited-edition charity T-shirt benefitting veterans and their families. For the third year in a row, Bentley has teamed up with lifestyle apparel company Flag & Anthem to release an exclusive Folds of Honor charity tee as part of his Desert Son clothing collection.

The black T-shirt features Bentley's signature "Riser" bird logo on a camouflage-print circle. 100% of proceeds from sales of the shirt will benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization with a mission to honor veterans' sacrifices and educate their legacy. Folds of Honor has been providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled veterans since it was created by Oklahoma National Guard Fighter Pilot Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney in 2007. Over the past 15 years, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 35,000 scholarships with 91% of donated funds going directly to those scholarships.

This year, Bentley took to Instagram to promote the cause that's near and dear to his heart, writing, "I am on the road two, three days or a couple weeks at a time, and that seems like a long time to be away from my family. Our service men and women spend months and years away at a time, so on the most basic level that huge sacrifice is just the beginning of what they do every day for this country."

Bentley, a longtime supporter of Veterans, has another special connection to the cause. His late father was an army lieutenant during World War II, and his grandfather also served in the military.

