Our Favorite Dick Van Dyke Quotes in Honor of his 96th Birthday
Happy birthday to the legendary entertainer!
Happy 96th birthday to the one-and-only Dick Van Dyke!
Van Dyke is making aging look like a song and dance. Just last year, the Tony-winner made headlines for showing off his impressive backyard workout routine on his 95th birthday.
"I'm looking forward to 100," Van Dyke told CBS Mornings. "George Burns made it, and I'm gonna do it too!"
The legendary performer was born on December 13, 1925, in West Plains, Missouri, though he grew up in Danville, Illinois. The father-of-four's first brush with fame came in 1961 when he appeared alongside Chita Rivera in the original production of Bye Bye Birdie. Van Dyke became a household name after starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show which aired from 1961 to 1966.
He went on to star in such beloved classics as Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and The Comic.
Keep scrolling for some of our favorite Dick Van Dyke quotes in honor of his birthday:
"Just knowing you don't have the answers is a recipe for humility, openness, acceptance, forgiveness, and an eagerness to learn - and those are all good things." - Dick Van Dyke
"Everyone should dance. And everyone should sing. People say, 'Well, I can't sing.' Everybody can sing. That you do it badly is no reason not to sing." - Dick Van Dyke
"The secret to keeping moving is keeping moving." - Dick Van Dyke
"We all need something to do, someone to love, and something to hope for." - Dick Van Dyke
"I have a lot of friends who say that one of the freedoms of being older is you don't care what other people think, which I don't think is right. You care what other people think, but if you're comfortable in your own skin, that doesn't bother you." - Dick Van Dyke
"Don't worry so much. Most of the things you worry about never end up happening." - Dick Van Dyke
"There are no sure answers, only better questions." - Dick Van Dyke
"Scripture says you should put aside childish things when you grow up. I take that to mean willfulness, self-centeredness, and things like that—not imagination, creativity, and joyful curiosity." - Dick Van Dyke