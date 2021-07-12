Darius Rucker Tells Tale of Wild Golf Cart Ride with Rascal Flatts That Almost Got Them All Arrested

There are plenty of reasons that Southerners should join the fun on TikTok. Not only is Southern Living on there, but TikTok is an endless source of fun. You can you find a treasure trove of great recipes (smoked queso, anyone?) and cleaning tips, but some of our favorite country stars use the social media site to tell hilarious stories about other favorite country stars. Case in point: Darius Rucker using TikTok to tell the story about the time he and Rascal Flatts nearly wound up in jail over a golf cart ride.

"There's never a boring time on the road with Rascal Flatts," Rucker wrote in the caption for the video he shared on his TikTok account. In the short clip, Rucker shared a funny encounter that took place after a concert with Rascall Flatts in Toronto. According to Rucker, after the show, he and Flatts' Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney saw a golf cart and decided to hop in for a little joy ride. They rolled across a highway and that's when Rucker saw those ominous red and blue lights flashing behind them. Yep, they were getting pulled over by the cops while joyriding in a golf cart.

"The cop wants to arrest us," Rucker recalls in the video. When faced with the reality of potentially getting arrested, Rucker and Rooney decided the best course of action was to pretend they had nothing to do with it at all. "The funniest thing about the whole thing is the cop stops us, and me and Joe Don did the old 'pretend that we're not there' thing," Rucker says, chuckling. "We just got out of the golf cart and started walking back, and we were leaving Gary right there. He was going to jail by himself, we were out of there." Classic, right?

