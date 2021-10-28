Watch Darius Rucker Scare Visitors in Funny Halloween Prank at Madame Tussauds Nashville

Got 'em!

Darius Rucker made a surprise appearance at Madame Tussauds Nashville to "spook" guests as they walked through the wax museum Wednesday.

The crooner stood still amongst wax replicas of fellow country music icons Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, and Jason Aldean and scared visitors by springing to life as they explored the attraction's Ryman Auditorium exhibit. Each time Rucker surprised someone, he burst out in peels of infectious laughter.

The Grammy-winning trickster shared a video of the hilarious prank on TikTok. We dare you not to laugh along with him.

"Stopped by @MadameTussaudsUSA to surprise a few fans! Got 'em!" Rucker wrote alongside the now-viral clip.

"I've always been amazed by how lifelike the wax figures at Madame Tussauds are, so it was awesome to really put that realistic-ness to the test and to get in the Halloween spirit with the fans coming through the exhibit!" Rucker said in a statement.